16,400 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Bought by Metatron Capital SICAV plc

Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Cerner accounts for about 1.5% of Metatron Capital SICAV plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CERN. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

