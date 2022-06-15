1,725 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Monolith Advisors

Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 181,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after buying an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $117.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $99.47.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

