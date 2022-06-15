1,800 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Metatron Capital SICAV plc

Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

Shares of APD opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.24 and its 200-day moving average is $258.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

