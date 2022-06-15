190 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,261,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,700,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.46. The company had a trading volume of 76,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.73 and its 200-day moving average is $267.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.68 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

