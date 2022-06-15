1,930 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 280,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643,024. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.33. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

