2,067 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.20 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

