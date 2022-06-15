2,123 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Bought by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UGI by 89.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the third quarter worth $8,484,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in UGI by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 140,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in UGI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

NYSE:UGI opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.