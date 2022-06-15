2,140 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.97. The stock had a trading volume of 33,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,729. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $139.98 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.