2,240 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.2% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after acquiring an additional 214,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,694,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $507.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $554.07 and a 200 day moving average of $580.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $465.93 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

