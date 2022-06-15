23,219 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,267,000. Align Technology makes up about 2.0% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,597. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.55 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.20.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

