24,659 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Acquired by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up about 1.5% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $596,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMVM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 24,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,140. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $50.87.

