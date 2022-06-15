247 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Align Technology by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.70.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.55 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.14.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

