250,000 Shares in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABU) Acquired by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,065,000.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

