29,105 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Calix by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Calix by 140.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CALX traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. 919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.57. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALX. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

