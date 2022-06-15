33,919 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,742. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

