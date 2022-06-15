339,708 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 339,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,152,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of Western Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 573,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

