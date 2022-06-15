3,424 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Bought by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lear by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lear’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.