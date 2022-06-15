360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 32.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 6.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

