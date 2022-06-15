3,860 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Bought by Vericrest Private Wealth

Vericrest Private Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.61. 750,375 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

