3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading 0.2% Higher

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.32 and last traded at $137.99. 14,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,180,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average is $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

