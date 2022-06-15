400 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after buying an additional 208,206 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Read More
