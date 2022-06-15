41,813 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Monolithic Power Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $247,393,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $250,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,863,000 after purchasing an additional 240,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5,447.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,871,000 after purchasing an additional 113,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.25.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $425.05 and its 200 day moving average is $445.74. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.47 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,989,240.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

