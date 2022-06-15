4,301 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,223,000 after acquiring an additional 564,197 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,515,000 after acquiring an additional 176,763 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

