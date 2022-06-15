456,879 Shares in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTA) Acquired by Omni Event Management Ltd

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 456,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Acquisition by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 102,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 29,106 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Artisan Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

ARTA opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Artisan Acquisition Profile

Artisan Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

