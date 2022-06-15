4,822 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Purchased by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 2,003.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,783,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $69,121,968.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.09. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

