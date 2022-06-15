5,565 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,799,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.42. 29,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,288. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $211.68 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

