56,951 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Vericrest Private Wealth

Vericrest Private Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Vericrest Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after buying an additional 611,693 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after buying an additional 2,523,532 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after acquiring an additional 162,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,698,000 after acquiring an additional 318,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. 51,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,984. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $46.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10.

