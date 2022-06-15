5,800 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $184,087,000 after acquiring an additional 33,168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in eBay by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in eBay by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,229,390. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. 132,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,187,852. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

