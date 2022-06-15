6,133 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,576,000 after buying an additional 457,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. 274,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,008,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $268.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

