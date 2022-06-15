64,340 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Purchased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Castleview Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Middleby at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Middleby by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Middleby by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

