6,501 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by Monolith Advisors

Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,248 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,563,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,231,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,317 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,437.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

