6,631 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,631 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $373.29. 66,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $412.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.71. The company has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.31 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.04.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

