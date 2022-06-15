6,801 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

GILD stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.33. 157,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,860,761. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

