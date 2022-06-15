683 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.40. 60,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

