7,416 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $146.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.97 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

