7,608 Shares in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Bought by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC owned 0.08% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

