771 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after acquiring an additional 189,864 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after acquiring an additional 257,910 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.81.

UNH stock opened at $461.75 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.12 and a 200-day moving average of $490.39. The firm has a market cap of $433.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

