8,128 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.7% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $236.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.45 and its 200 day moving average is $258.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.