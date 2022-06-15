8,196 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,576,000 after purchasing an additional 102,112 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $166.37. 148,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,517,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

