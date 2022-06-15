8,210 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.41. 1,166,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,822,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.42 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.