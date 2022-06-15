8,801 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,518,000 after buying an additional 3,849,852 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,656,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,277,000 after buying an additional 2,075,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,596,000 after buying an additional 1,994,590 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

