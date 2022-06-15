8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.29.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on 8X8 from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $126,473.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at $677,464.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,232 shares of company stock valued at $497,899. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $140,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

