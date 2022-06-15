9,340 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 29.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 329.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 222,107 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DD opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

