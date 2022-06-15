9,340 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 29.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 329.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 222,107 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:DD opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $85.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.
DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.
About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DuPont de Nemours (DD)
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.