97,055 Shares in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 642,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 485,204 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 123,867 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $64,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. 12,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $632.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

OSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

