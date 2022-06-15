9,815 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.3% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $325.40. 15,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,164. The company has a market cap of $316.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

