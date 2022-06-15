A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.41

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.41 and traded as low as C$37.56. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$37.98, with a volume of 13,844 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.89. The firm has a market cap of C$548.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

