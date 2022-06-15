Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Down 32.4% in May

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of NYSE AOD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 623,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,297. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is an increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

