Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.00

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.00 and last traded at C$17.12, with a volume of 15463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.05.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Acadian Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.28. The firm has a market cap of C$287.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.84.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$26.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.73%.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

