Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,001 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $111.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

