Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Acme United has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

